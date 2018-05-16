California military base psychologist accused of rape

This undated booking photo provided by the Solano County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Heath J. Sommer. Sommer, a clinical psychologist who treated military veterans with post-traumatic stress, has been charged with raping female service members who were in therapy as victims of sex assaults, officials said Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Sommer was ordered Monday to stand trial on three felony sexual assault charges after authorities said he targeted female service members in 2014 and 2015 while working at Travis Air Force Base's David Grant Medical Center, about 50 miles (85 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. (Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP)