California lawmakers move to limit opioids for minors

FILE - This Jan. 18, 2013 file photo shows Schedule 2 narcotics: Morphine Sulfate, OxyContin and Opana in Carmichael, Calif. The California Assembly approved a bill by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat who represents a Los Angeles area district, to limit doctors from prescribing more than five days' worth of opioid drugs to minors, Monday, May 7, 2018. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo