Bootleg liquor, not water, killed Cambodian villagers

In this Sunday, May 6, 2018, photo provided by Cambodia National Police, patients, who sickened from drinking water, lie on beds at a hospital in Kratie province in northeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A senior Cambodian health official said Monday, May 7, 2018, 14 villagers whose sudden deaths were thought to have been caused by polluted water actually died from drinking rice wine containing methanol. (Cambodia National Police via AP)