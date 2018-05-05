For Illinois $245M Legionnaires' fix, rhetoric meets reality

In this April 19, 2018, photo, Michael Hoffman, center, senior adviser to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on the response to the Legionnaires' disease crisis at the Quincy veterans' home, testifies about progress on the administration's plans to rebuild the Quincy facilities before a joint hearing of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees in the state Capitol in Springfield. He is accompanied by Amy Romano, left, acting director of the Capital Development Board, and Gwen Diehl, of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. The administration released a report last week that recommends new construction at the Quincy campus costing as much as $245 million. John O'Connor AP Photo