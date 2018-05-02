Cancer survivor's foundation gives tablets to sick kids

A nonprofit organization established by a two-time survivor of childhood cancer is donating iPads to children's hospitals in West Virginia.
Walking Miracles Family Foundation founder Brett Wilson said in a statement the iPads contain apps that help explain procedures the children will be going through and provide games and activities to entertain them.
The foundation said in a news release it delivered more than a dozen tablets to be given to patients at Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children's Hospital. West Virginia University Medicine said the foundation is giving 10 iPads to children undergoing cancer treatment there.
Wilson said the gift stems from his experiences and the challenges he and others faced during and after treatment.
