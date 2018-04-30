Ex NFL player, GM Matt Millen has rare ailment, heart woes

FILE - This ia an Aug. 14, 2015, file photo showing former NFL player Matt Millen before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the St. Louis Rams in Oakland, Calif. Millen says he is being treated for a rare disease that has robbed his heart of most of its normal function. The 60-year-old Millen told the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania that he has been diagnosed with amyloidosis, a life-threatening illness that may force Millen to seek a heart transplant. Millen has been receiving chemotherapy once a week to treat a condition that his left his heart functioning at just 30 percent. Millen played 12 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL for the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins _ and won four Super Bowl rings. Ben Margot, File AP Photo