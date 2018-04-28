In this April 26, 2018 photo, David Humes stands outside Legislative Hall, the state capitol building, in Dover, Del. Humes, whose son died from a heroin overdose in 2012, has been pushing for an opioid tax in Delaware, which did not increase funding for addiction treatment in 2017 as it struggles to balance its budget. “When you think about the fact that each year more people are dying, if you leave the money the same, you’re not keeping up with this public health crisis,” he said.
In this April 26, 2018 photo, David Humes stands outside Legislative Hall, the state capitol building, in Dover, Del. Humes, whose son died from a heroin overdose in 2012, has been pushing for an opioid tax in Delaware, which did not increase funding for addiction treatment in 2017 as it struggles to balance its budget. “When you think about the fact that each year more people are dying, if you leave the money the same, you’re not keeping up with this public health crisis,” he said. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

As states consider taxing opioids, drugmakers push back

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and KYLE POTTER Associated Press

April 28, 2018 08:49 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Lawmakers across the country are testing a strategy to boost treatment for opioid addicts as their states confront a rising death toll from drug overdoses.

They want to force drug manufacturers and their distributors to pay for it.

Bills introduced in at least 15 states would impose taxes or fees on prescription painkillers. Several of the measures have bipartisan support and would funnel millions of dollars toward treatment and prevention programs.

Just one — in New York — has been signed into law so far as the drug industry pushes back against the legislative tax efforts.

Drugmakers and distributors say the cost increases would eventually be absorbed by patients or taxpayers, and that there are other ways to pay for addiction treatment.

