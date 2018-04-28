EXCHANGE: Athlete finds life beyond traumatic brain injury

In this March 29, 2018 photo, Ryan Jansen is seen during an interview in his office at John Wood Community College in Quincy, Ill. Jansen was on track to go to West Point and eyeing a military career when a hard hit during a particularly hot football practice shattered those dreams. He has spent the years since he suffered a traumatic brain injury pushing against his physical limitations to build a life resembling the one he had imagined as a teenager. The circumstances of his life have shifted well beyond anything he could have expected, but the core is the same, he has regained the use of his extremities, is employed full-time, owns his own home and even drives. | H-W Photo/Jake Shane The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP Jake Shane