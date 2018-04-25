E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grows to 84 cases

FILE - This Jan. 24, 2012, file photo shows a plate of butternut Caesar salad with Romaine lettuce and roasted cubes of butternut squash. U.S. health officials say the E. coli outbreak linked to tainted romaine lettuce has grown and sickened 84 people from 19 states. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday, April 25, 2018, that at least another 31 cases are believed to be tied to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona. Matthew Mead, File AP Photo