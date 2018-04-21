California regulators investigating worker safety at Tesla

FILE - In this May 14, 2015, file photo, Tesla charging stations are shown outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. California workplace safety regulators say they are investigating two incidents at automaker Tesla’s factory. The investigations follow a report by the Center for Investigative Reporting cataloguing a series of workplace injuries at Tesla. Tesla said the center incorrectly counted injuries that occurred away from the factory in Fremont. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo