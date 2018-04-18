Red Bulls put focus on accommodating fans with special needs

FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, New York Red Bulls supporters celebrate a goal by Bradley Wright-Phillips, not pictured, during the first half of a soccer match against the Montreal Impact, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls unveiled a special room at the team's stadium last season to welcome fans with autism, providing a quiet space from crowd noise and other sensory input that can be overwhelming. The Red Bulls joined a growing number of sports teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are accommodating young fans with special needs and their families. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo