Lawyer: El Chapo's mental health is deteriorating

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. The lawyer for Guzman says his client's mental health is deteriorating. Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that he's seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in federal court in New York. The lawyer spoke outside court following a pretrial hearing. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo