Ann Arbor imposes moratorium on new marijuana dispensaries

Ann Arbor is temporarily halting new medical marijuana dispensaries after more than 30 recently applied for permits to operate in the city.
The Ann Arbor News reports that the City Council voted unanimously Monday to impose a 60-day moratorium on issuing new permits as it considers limiting the number of dispensaries allowed in the city. Dispensaries that have already received zoning approval or that have applications currently under consideration will be exempt.
City officials say the high interest in setting up dispensaries warrants taking time to review the city's regulations. Council members cited concern over the effect medical marijuana facilities could have on the community over time.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that petitioners in Leoni Township are also calling for a moratorium on medical marijuana application approvals until the effects and environmental impact are thoroughly examined.
