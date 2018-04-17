Man with 3 faces: Frenchman gets 2nd face transplant

In this undated combination handout photo provided on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 by HEGP AP-HP, Jerome Hamon before and after two transplants. In a medical first, a French surgeon says he has performed a second face transplant on the same patient _ who is now doing well and even spent a recent weekend in Brittany. Dr. Laurent Lantieri of the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris first transplanted a new face onto Jerome Hamon in 2010. But after getting ill in 2015, Hamon was given drugs that interfered with anti-rejection medicines he was taking for his face transplant. HEGP AP-HP via AP)