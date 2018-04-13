Driverless cars give hope to blind - are automakers onboard?

This March 7, 2018 photo shows University of Florida researcher Julian Brinkley as he starts a program meant to help blind people interact with self-driving cars in Ocala, Fla. Six years after a video went viral of a blind man going through a drive thru in a self-driving car, advocates for visually impaired people worry the industry is leaving them behind as they develop the cars of the future. So prominent groups are turning to university researchers like Brinkley to help build systems that will unlock the potential of autonomous cars' for the blind. Jason Dearen AP Photo