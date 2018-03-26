Newest project along Second Street Corridor in Macon approved

Plans for another phase of the Tindall Heights redevelopment along Macon's newest gateway was approved Monday by the zoning commission.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use application for an additional 65 housing units to be built at 985 Plant St. as part of the Tindall Heights redevelopment project.
Nine years ago, plans were put into motion to demolish the Tindall Heights housing facility and build a mixed-income neighborhood of varying housing types. The commission has approved various phases of the redevelopment since then. Construction is now underway on a three-story senior living complex.
The redevelopment project sits along the long-planned Second Street Corridor project, which would connect the Mercer University area and the Interstate 75 interchange with downtown Macon. Mayor Robert Reichert has said the connector is important because it links Macon's two interstates with the city's central business district.
The project hit a speed bump last year when the price of a bridge over railway tracks increased by $5 million, but the Macon-Bibb County Commission agreed to complete the funding.
The current application for Tindall Heights would allow design approval of phase four of a multifamily development on 4.58 acres at 985 Plant St. Housing styles will be duplexes, townhouses and flats to be dispersed among 27 buildings, according to the commission's staff report. A total of 65 two- and three-bedroom units would be built. They would be 1,077 to 1,604 square feet each.
Also, 120 parking spaces would be provided.
No one attended the meeting opposing the application.
Other items on the agenda were:
CONDITIONAL USES:
4901 Harrison Road: Conditional use to allow an assisted living facility, C-4 District. Lorna Viceda, applicant. Approved.
4760 Forsyth Road: Conditional use to allow a daycare center, R-1AAA District. Charity Benevolent Fund Learning Center, Larry Manuel, applicant. Approved.
2515 Rocky Creek Road: Conditional use to allow a community wellness center as an ancillary use at a church, R-1A District. George Greer, applicant. Approved.
100 S. Heron St.: Conditional use to allow a convenience store with fuel sales and alcohol package to go, C-2 District. Cunningham & Co., applicant. Approved.
SIGNS:
795 Maynard St.: Conditional use to allow an EGD sign in a residential district. R-2 District. Sign Store, Mike Lewis, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
795 Maynard St.: Variance in distance requirements from a residential structure for an EGD sign, R-2 District. Sign Store, Mike Lewis, applicant. Approved.
