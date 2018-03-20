Georgia state trooper killed in crash; His young daughter is in critical condition

An off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Crisp County.
Tyler Parker lost control of his vehicle during intense rain and struck a tree. His young daughter, Savannah, was with him and suffered serious injuries, Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock posted on Facebook.
Savannah is in critical condition, the Georgia Department of Public Safety posted Tuesday on Facebook.
The crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Arabi Warwick Road, according to an email from the the Georgia State Patrol. Weather was a contributing factor in the crash.
First responders told WALB News 10 that they think Parker's truck hydroplaned, the station reported.
Parker, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene, while Savannah, age 2, was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, the GSP said.
The state Department of Public Safety post requested prayers for Savannah and Parker's wife and family.
Parker's father is retired Trooper Gary Parker.
Tyler Parker was a graduate of the 98th Trooper School in 2016 and was assigned to Post 30 in Cordele, where he was from, the GSP said.
He previously worked for the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, WALB News 10 reported.
"We are saddened by his loss and pray for the family," Hancock said in the Facebook post.
