Mellow Walker
Mellow Walker
Mellow Walker

News

Missing Bibb County woman hasn't been seen for more than week. Can you help find her?

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 13, 2018 02:43 PM

A 43-year-old Bibb County woman who suffers from bipolar and schizophrenic depression is missing, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Mellow Deland Walker was last seen March 5 at her Houston Avenue home. She's been known to leave her home for extended periods, but usually returns within a couple of days, a release from the sheriff's office said.

Walker has been off her medication for several weeks and could possibly be a danger to herself or others, the statement said.

She's known to frequent Houston Avenue and downtown Macon areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walker is a black woman with brown hair, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

100,000 square-foot indoor water park will have slides, rides and pools

View More Video