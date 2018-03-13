Missing Bibb County woman hasn't been seen for more than week. Can you help find her?

A 43-year-old Bibb County woman who suffers from bipolar and schizophrenic depression is missing, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Mellow Deland Walker was last seen March 5 at her Houston Avenue home. She's been known to leave her home for extended periods, but usually returns within a couple of days, a release from the sheriff's office said.
Walker has been off her medication for several weeks and could possibly be a danger to herself or others, the statement said.
She's known to frequent Houston Avenue and downtown Macon areas.
Walker is a black woman with brown hair, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
