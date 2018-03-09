Homeless man hit by car on Gray Highway

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Gray Highway near a McDonald's restaurant Friday night.
The man, who is homeless, was in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Jones said he's attempting to identify the man, whom Jones said lives under the bridge at Interstate 16 and is known to frequent the McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.
The man was struck by a Honda Civic traveling onto the entrance ramp of I-16, Jones said.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the 6:49 p.m. accident.
Comments