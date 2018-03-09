With the theme song from 'Footloose' blaring, Macon Bacon unveils its mascot name

Rocking out to the theme song from the 1984 movie "Footloose" starring Kevin Bacon, the mascot for Macon Bacon was unveiled by name.
"Meat" Kevin.
The Macon's baseball team's mascot greeted children Friday at The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia's Murphy Felton Tindal Club.
Kevin was chosen from 2,000 names, some duplicates, submitted by Middle Georgia, said Todd Pund, Macon Bacon president.
The name bested out other top contenders, including Chris P., Sizzle and Baconater, Pund said. The latter presented a trademark issue with Wendy's restaurant chain, and Chris P. already belonged to another.
Middle Georgia also helped pick the Macon Bacon team name.
Already, 3,200 seats have been sold for the season opener June against the Lexington County Blowfish at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Pund said.
That leaves only about 200 seats up for grabs.
