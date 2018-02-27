2 wanted men tried to get away from U.S. marshals but crashed into a sheriff's deputy

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:50 Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass Pause 2:01 Decision on nightclub delayed 1:10 Northside High School social media threat increases security 0:46 New children’s store to have familiar face 1:12 Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise 4:25 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 2:16 Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting 2:04 Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case 0:54 Beloved Macon tree replaced thanks to donation from Downtown Rotary Club 1:57 How do roundabouts work? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

U.S. marshals take Jerome Grayer, 19, into custody after he was caught with aggravated assault suspect Gregory Pettigrew, who crashed a Chrsyler 200 into a Bibb County sheriff's patrol car while trying to flee authorities on New Clinton Road at Tredway Drive. At about 10 a.m. on Tues. Feb. 27, 2018, officers were acting on a Crimestoppers tip that Pettigrew was on Tredway Drive and were headed to arrest him. Grayer, who was in the passenger seat of the car, was wanted on a probation violation out of Jones County. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

U.S. marshals take Jerome Grayer, 19, into custody after he was caught with aggravated assault suspect Gregory Pettigrew, who crashed a Chrsyler 200 into a Bibb County sheriff's patrol car while trying to flee authorities on New Clinton Road at Tredway Drive. At about 10 a.m. on Tues. Feb. 27, 2018, officers were acting on a Crimestoppers tip that Pettigrew was on Tredway Drive and were headed to arrest him. Grayer, who was in the passenger seat of the car, was wanted on a probation violation out of Jones County. Liz Fabian The Telegraph