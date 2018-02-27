2 wanted men tried to get away from U.S. marshals but crashed into a sheriff's deputy

U.S. marshals were closing in on a wanted man in east Bibb County when the fleeing suspect crashed into a Bibb sheriff's patrol car.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Crimestoppers tip led the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to Tredway Drive off New Clinton Road, where 19-year-old Gregory Pettigrew was believed to be traveling in a Chrysler 200.
As officers approached Tredway, the Chrysler was headed their way.
U.S. marshals tried to block Pettigrew, but he sideswiped one of their Dodge Dakota pickups and turned into oncoming traffic on New Clinton and hit the front of a Bibb County sheriff's patrol car.
The Chrysler went down an embankment and crashed near a fence.
"They were attempting to block in the vehicle as he came down Clinton Road as he pulled off of Tredway," Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe told reporters at the scene. "He was trying to elude officers as they had turned on their blue lights."
Deputy Hermann Beltran was treated and released about noon from the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
"He's going to be OK," DeFoe said.
Pettigrew was taken into custody on three outstanding warrants on felony aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that occurred in east Bibb County on October 22, 2017, according to a sheriff's news release.
Alexus Burnette, 21, was shot in the hip area after she heard someone beating at the front door of her residence at Rain Tree Apartment, 1737 Graham Road.
Another friend was visiting Burnette when the shots were fired into the apartment, the release said. A bullet also struck a wall inside of another apartment.
Witnesses reported that two men wearing all black with hoodies shot at the apartment. One suspect was seen carrying a long gun and the other suspect was seen carrying a hand gun, according to the 2017 news release.
In Tuesday's crash, Jerome Grayer, 19, a passenger in Pettigrew's vehicle, also was arrested. Maj. Earl Humphries of the Jones County Sheriff's Office said Grayer was wanted on a probation violation out of Jones County.
In the way the two vehicles collided, push bumpers on the front of the sheriff's vehicle played a part in protecting the deputy, who was wearing a seatbelt, DeFoe said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash which shut down New Clinton Road off Shurling Drive for more than an hour.
