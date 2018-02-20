Crawford County High student threatened to 'shoot up the school,' district attorney's office says

A Crawford County High student allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school" Feb. 14, the same day as the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.
Jokester “J.C.” Ussery, 17, was charged with terroristic threats Tuesday on the allegation, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit, which includes Crawford County.
The incident was brought to the attention of the Roberta Police Department on Tuesday and a warrant for Ussery's arrest was obtained Tuesday afternoon, the 3:48 p.m. release said.
The school was closed Friday and Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday. Ussery did not attend school Thursday, the release said.
Ussery was released late Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
He's barred from having any weapons in his home, according to the release.
Crawford County Schools Superintendent Brent Lowe posted earlier Tuesday on the school system's Facebook page about "a threatening statement" made against the school.
The 2 p.m. post said the student, later identified as Ussery, had been removed from the general population."
"Students are safe and the safety of students will continue to be a priority," the post said.
Ussery was suspended pending a tribunal.
Lowe declined comment and referred all comment to a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office. Roberta police Chief Ty B. Matthews did the same. Amy Leigh Womack, officer of Community Engagement for the District Attorney's Office, declined to elaborate on the incident outside of the news release.
Ussery had a first appearance hearing in Crawford County Magistrate Court earlier Tuesday afternoon, Womack said.
Parents were notified of the incident Tuesday using the school’s automated phone message system, said Nikki Williams, who has a ninth-grader at the school.
Her daughter told her the school was never on lock-down Tuesday and she found out about the incident around lunchtime.
“We’ve still not been notified whether there was actually a gun in the school or not. We have just been told by the school that there was a threat,” Williams said. “The call said a threat had been made at the high school and the child had been removed from the general population.”
Williams questioned whether the school had known about the threat since Feb. 14, and if so, why nothing was done sooner.
“They had school Wednesday and Thursday. Why didn’t we go to this person’s house and arrest him? Why did we wait until Tuesday?” Williams said. “When our kids issue is safety, we should be given all the information."
Ussery is the second midstate student to be charged in connection with threats made against schools in recent days.
On Thursday, Brandon Hudson, 17, was arrested after allegedly posting online a potential threat to his high school in Monroe County.
Hudson, a Mary Persons High School student, was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in connection with the online post, according to Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick.
Also, authorities investigated reported threats against two other midstate schools — Houston County and Laurens County high schools — that proved to be unfounded.
Staff writer Laura Corley contributed to this article.
