Motorcyclist in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Gray Highway

A motorcyclist was in critical condition early Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash earlier in the day in the 1300 block of Gray Highway.
Delrico Shinholster, 42, of Macon, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said in an email.
Ariel Newsome, 35, of Macon, the driver of a Nissan Maxima, complained of an injury to her shoulder from the airbag deployment and drove herself for treatment. A passenger in her vehicle, her daughter, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a neck injury, DeFoe said. The daughter was in stable condition, he said.
Newsome was attempting to make a left turn as she pulled out from the parking lot of Old Times Country Buffet at 1343 Gray Highway about 2:34 p.m., DeFoe said.
Newsome pulled into the path of Shinholster who was traveling towards Gray on Gray Highway. He attempted to avoid the crash but collided with the driver’s side rear of the Nissan Maxima, DeFoe said.
Newsome was cited for failure to yield, DeFoe said.
Additionally, Newsome was driving on a learner's permit. She was also cited for driving without a licensed driver over 21 in the vehicle, DeFoe said.
The crash remains under investigation.
