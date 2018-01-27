UNC Wilmington chancellor to undergo heart bypass surgery

The chancellor at a school in the UNC system school says he will be undergoing heart bypass surgery.
UNC Wilmington Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said in a statement on Friday that he will be out of his office for a few weeks beginning Monday, adding that he expects to have the surgery next week before returning home to recover.
Sartarelli said he has discussed his absence with his leadership team to ensure his absence won't interfere with ongoing or upcoming projects.
Provost Marilyn Sheerer will serve as chancellor in Sartarelli's absence, and he said she will have full authority on matters affecting UNCW.
Never miss a local story.
Sartarelli is the sixth chancellor at UNCW. He took office on July 1, 2015.
Comments