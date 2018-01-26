Georgia trooper was on his way to help stop a fleeing motorist when he crashed

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was injured in a crash while responding to a vehicle pursuit in Crisp County on Friday.
Trooper 1st Class Chris Forsythe was treated at a hospital and released, said GSP Sgt. Jon Posey.
Forsythe was on his way to assist Crisp County sheriff's deputies in a 10:35 a.m. pursuit of a vehicle by deploying stop sticks when his cruiser left the roadway as he was exiting the ramp at Ga. 300 and U.S. 41, Posey said. The sticks have spikes in them.
The cruiser struck a utility pole, a traffic sign, crossed over U.S. 41, struck an embankment and then struck a tree where it came to rest, Posey said. The cruiser was totaled in the crash, he said.
The fleeting suspect, Denavian Golson, 17, of Ellenwood, was stopped after another trooper used a pit maneuver, Posey said.
Golson was charged with attempting to elude, a felony, as well as misdemeanor driving while under the influence of marijuana, misdemeanor marijuana possession and a slew of traffic-related offenses, Posey said.
