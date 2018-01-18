A lot of tail wagging going on when senior dog greets those who saved him from a fire

Three weeks ago, Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crews pulled a 10-year-old dog who wasn't breathing from a burning home.
Athens-Clarke firefighting and National EMS crews used a special oxygen mask made for a dog to help revive the pet, who barely had a pulse or a heart beat when they first started rending aid.
The dog, which had breathed in a lot of smoke, was admitted to a veterinary hospital. A neighbor estimated 10 minutes had passed from when the the dog had stopped barking to when firefighters arrived to rescue the dog from a house in flames.
Today, Butch the dog is fully recovered and at home with his owner.
Both stopped by Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services to visit those who are credited with saving the dog's life. The visit came one day after the dog was released from the veterinary hospital Jan. 12.
"It was a long road to recovery, but we are glad to see Butch reunited with the friends he made on that fateful day," the agency posted on Facebook. "And more importantly, reunited with his owner."
