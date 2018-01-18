Atlanta makes short list for Amazon second headquarters in North America

Atlanta made the short list Thursday for Amazon's second headquarters location in North America.
Amazon announced the list of 20 metro sites Thursday on its website. The company reviewed 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for the headquarters location, dubbed Amazon HQ2.
"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Amazon spokeswoman Holly Sullivan said in the release.
Amazon expects to select its HQ2 site this year.
The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow its second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs, the release said.
Meanwhile, Amazon expects to make a $90 million investment in the Bibb County economy and create 500 full-time job with the construction of a fulfillment center.
The 1-million-square-foot warehouse will be built on about 97 acres on Sardis Church Road at Skipper Road in south Bibb County.
