A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan.
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo

News

Gunmen kill mother, daughter polio workers in Pakistan

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:40 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

Pakistani officials say gunmen have shot and killed a mother and her daughter who were taking part in an anti-polio campaign in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Local police official Naseeb Ullah says Thursday's attack took place when hundreds of polio teams were vaccinating children to save them from the crippling disease. The attack took place days after Pakistan launched a campaign against polio across the country.

Rescue officials say the slain workers were a mother and her daughter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries in the world where polio hasn't been eliminated.

Pakistan regularly launches anti-polio drives despite threats from the Taliban, who perceive the campaign as part of a Western conspiracy and claim it will sterilize Pakistani children.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

    Children in Macon take a snow day off from school and show what delights about the overnight surprise.

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 0:54

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school
Snow is falling in Macon 0:30

Snow is falling in Macon
Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 0:52

Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

View More Video