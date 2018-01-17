More Videos

  • Accidents on I-75 North as snow continues to fall

    Drivers have difficulty with their commute as snow begins to accumulate Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, on I-75 in Macon.

Drivers have difficulty with their commute as snow begins to accumulate Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, on I-75 in Macon. Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Drivers have difficulty with their commute as snow begins to accumulate Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, on I-75 in Macon. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

News

A dusting of snow across Middle Georgia closes schools, creates havoc on roadways

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 17, 2018 10:16 AM

A light dusting of snow blanketed Middle Georgia early Wednesday, causing multiple school closings and creating havoc on the roadways.

In addition to school closings, multiple government and business closings have been reported.

Travel on roadways is not advised.

Gov. Nathan Deal has extended a state of emergency into Thursday for 83 counties north of Columbus, Macon and Augusta.

State government will remain closed for non-essential personnel Thursday across the 83 counties impacted by winter weather. 

 “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation ... to continue doing its job,” Deal said in a news release. “Due to yesterday’s winter weather and continued freezing temperatures, ice continues accumulating on our roadways. 

"GDOT is responsible for the maintenance of more than 17,900 miles of state roads and interstates. Currently, there are more than 12,800 miles remaining to be cleared and treated. In light of this, I urge people to stay home, stay safe and remain off our roadways. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”

Bibb County is reporting ice on roads and bridges. Such roads will likely deteriorate and others become hazardous later today as temperatures continue to fall below freezing, the National Weather Service at Peachtree City reported.

Sheriff David Davis noted on Facebook that although sun is shining, the bridges and roadways are still freezing over. He asks everyone to stay home and off the roads

A double-fatality was reported Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 north past Hartley Bridge Road in South Macon. Other crashes also have occurred.

  • Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

    After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick.

Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph



