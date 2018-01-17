A dusting of snow across Middle Georgia closes schools, creates havoc on roadways

A light dusting of snow blanketed Middle Georgia early Wednesday, causing multiple school closings and creating havoc on the roadways.
In addition to school closings, multiple government and business closings have been reported.
Travel on roadways is not advised.
Gov. Nathan Deal has extended a state of emergency into Thursday for 83 counties north of Columbus, Macon and Augusta.
State government will remain closed for non-essential personnel Thursday across the 83 counties impacted by winter weather.
“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation ... to continue doing its job,” Deal said in a news release. “Due to yesterday’s winter weather and continued freezing temperatures, ice continues accumulating on our roadways.
"GDOT is responsible for the maintenance of more than 17,900 miles of state roads and interstates. Currently, there are more than 12,800 miles remaining to be cleared and treated. In light of this, I urge people to stay home, stay safe and remain off our roadways. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”
Bibb County is reporting ice on roads and bridges. Such roads will likely deteriorate and others become hazardous later today as temperatures continue to fall below freezing, the National Weather Service at Peachtree City reported.
Sheriff David Davis noted on Facebook that although sun is shining, the bridges and roadways are still freezing over. He asks everyone to stay home and off the roads
A double-fatality was reported Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 north past Hartley Bridge Road in South Macon. Other crashes also have occurred.
Comments