A dusting of snow across Middle Georgia closes schools, creates havoc on roadways

More Videos 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon Pause 0:52 Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 0:17 Driver loses control on icy road 0:49 Accidents on I-75 North as snow continues to fall 1:02 Macon fire truck hit in icy I-475 overpass pileup 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 3:29 Hot cheesy vegetable chowder on a cold day makes all things right 0:30 Snow is falling in Macon 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Accidents on I-75 North as snow continues to fall Drivers have difficulty with their commute as snow begins to accumulate Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, on I-75 in Macon. Drivers have difficulty with their commute as snow begins to accumulate Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, on I-75 in Macon. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Drivers have difficulty with their commute as snow begins to accumulate Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, on I-75 in Macon. Woody Marshall The Telegraph