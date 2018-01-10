News

Court to review ruling on medical marijuana on campuses

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 02:53 AM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court's ruling that Arizona colleges and universities can prohibit medical marijuana on campuses but the state Legislature can't make it a crime.

The medical marijuana law approved by Arizona voters in 2010 allowed cardholders to possess small amounts of marijuana but it prohibited possession in prisons, schools and on school buses.

The Arizona Court of Appeals last April struck down a 2012 move by the Legislature to expand the off-limits list by adding college and university campuses.

The April ruling said adding the prohibition of pot on campuses violated the Arizona Constitution's protections for voter-approved laws.

However, the ruling also said colleges and universities can still forbid possession of medical pot under their own rules.

