News

Lawmaker's bill helps kids prescribed medical marijuana

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Republican lawmaker wants to make accommodations for Maine children prescribed medical marijuana.

Rep. Deborah Sanderson's bill would allow kids prescribed medical marijuana to receive it from certain medical providers on school grounds.

The bill is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing.

Current law allows the child's primary caregiver to possess and administer medical marijuana on the grounds of the child's school. The medical marijuana has to be in a non-smoke-able form.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The latest version of Sanderson's bill available on the state's website states that the child would have to have a bona fide relationship with the medical provider.

The Legislature's health and human services committee on Wednesday is also set to hear other medical marijuana legislation. One bill would add opiate addiction as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

    Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship.

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta
Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him 0:43

Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him
Eason at Media Day 1:10

Eason at Media Day

View More Video