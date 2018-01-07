Lawmaker's bill helps kids prescribed medical marijuana

A Republican lawmaker wants to make accommodations for Maine children prescribed medical marijuana.
Rep. Deborah Sanderson's bill would allow kids prescribed medical marijuana to receive it from certain medical providers on school grounds.
The bill is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing.
Current law allows the child's primary caregiver to possess and administer medical marijuana on the grounds of the child's school. The medical marijuana has to be in a non-smoke-able form.
The latest version of Sanderson's bill available on the state's website states that the child would have to have a bona fide relationship with the medical provider.
The Legislature's health and human services committee on Wednesday is also set to hear other medical marijuana legislation. One bill would add opiate addiction as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.
