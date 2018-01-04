More Videos

  • Video: What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot?

    The Telegraph asked Middle Georgians what they'd do with the money if they struck it rich in a January 2016 Powerball lottery. What some said might surprise you.

The Telegraph asked Middle Georgians what they'd do with the money if they struck it rich in a January 2016 Powerball lottery. What some said might surprise you. Joe Kovac Jr. jkovac@macon.com
The Telegraph asked Middle Georgians what they'd do with the money if they struck it rich in a January 2016 Powerball lottery. What some said might surprise you. Joe Kovac Jr. jkovac@macon.com

News

Add 'em together & Mega Millions, Powerball payouts at nearly $1B

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 04, 2018 05:52 PM

Dreaming of striking it rich in the new year? Two of Georgia's popular jackpot games are offering combined jackpots of nearly $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed from $418 million to $445 million because of brisk sales, Georgia Lottery officials said in a release Thursday.

Additionally, the Powerball lottery rolled overnight, growing to $550 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 23 times, and Powerball began growing Oct. 28 and has rolled 20 times.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday, and the next Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m. Saturday.



