Natalia's changes ownership, but the legacy is to continue

Macon's most elite, fine dining Italian restaurant has a new owner as of Wednesday, but customers will not notice when it opens for dinner Thursday.
It will have the same menu, the same hours, the same staff and even prior owner Natalia Del Basso Orsini, who opened the restaurant 34 years ago this month, is expected to be in the house. But her role is as a consultant and to help manage it.
"We don't want to change anything," said Wes Griffith. "There is nothing to change. Our goal is to keep it going and keep the legacy going."
Brothers and businessmen Wes Griffith, 40, and Travis Griffith, 35, bought the restaurant in a partnership between Moonhanger Group, which Wes owns, and Travis Griffith, who is president of Southern Pine Plantations Commercial Group LLC. Their partnership company to buy Natalia's is called Moonhanger North LLC. It's the first time the brothers have been partners in a business.
The Moonhanger Group is the parent company of the Rookery, Dovetail, H&H Soul Food, El Camino, Moonhanger Catering and it operates the Capitol Theatre.
Orsini began the process to sell the business and real estate some time ago by quietly testing the waters because she was ready to retire, Wes Griffith said. Some people from out of town showed interest, but "the important thing was to have someone who respected the legacy," he said. "She put word out to me to see if I was interested. ... I was honored."
Natalia has committed to staying at the restaurant "as long as she needs to," which could be up to a year, he said. "She committed to the first handful of months to be there full time."
