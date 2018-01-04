News

State health department: Flu widespread throughout Louisiana

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 02:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's health department says flu is widespread in the state, and it's still early in the season.

Secretary Rebekah Gee says in a news release Wednesday that Louisiana appears on the way to a severe flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is among 36 states with widespread flu activity.

State health officer Jimmy Guidry says it's still a good time to get a flu shot.

He says the vaccine is readily available, and the best way to avoid getting sick or reduce the chance of serious complications.

More information is available at www.ldh.la.gov/fighttheflu .

