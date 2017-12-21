Clarence Hampton
News

Missing Macon man has dementia, diabetes, daughter says

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 21, 2017 07:12 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 03:57 PM

An 86-year-old man who is diagnosed with diabetes and has dementia has been missing from his home in north Macon for more than a day.

Clarence Hampton's daughter reported that her father left their house on Northridge Drive about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Thursday evening news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Hampton, dressed in a gold-colored T-shirt and dark brown pants, left driving a red 2017 Toyota RAV with temporary tag No. 22229375. He has curly black hair and wears glasses.

It is not Hampton's first time leaving home and not returning, the news release said.

Anyone who spots Hampton or the car is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

