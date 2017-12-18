'Nothing but smiles and thank yous' from folks issued cash instead of a ticket

More Videos 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 5:42 Doctors warn heart attack and stroke 'ain't no joke' 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:33 'It can be that way again' 1:10 Volunteers crawl under shed to rescue baby rabbits Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County Monroe Sheriff's deputy makes stop for lane violation and instead of a ticket, gives driver who lost her job earlier in the day a $100 bill. Monroe Sheriff's deputy makes stop for lane violation and instead of a ticket, gives driver who lost her job earlier in the day a $100 bill. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Monroe Sheriff's deputy makes stop for lane violation and instead of a ticket, gives driver who lost her job earlier in the day a $100 bill. Beau Cabell The Telegraph