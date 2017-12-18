'Nothing but smiles and thank yous' from folks issued cash instead of a ticket

Monroe County sheriff's deputies on patrol will be on the lookout for drivers who appear to be in particular need of extra help this holiday season.
Instead of being ticketed and fined, 74 people will be handed a crisp $100 bill.
"So far, we've had nothing but smiles and thank yous," Sgt. Lawson Bittick told The Telegraph on Monday of the first 20 or so folks deputies had surprised.
Two anonymous donors gave the sheriff's office $7,400 this year for its third-ever "secret Santa cash giveaway." The donors thought it would be a positive way for law enforcement officers to reach out to the community.
Never miss a local story.
Bittick said he issued $100 bills to five different people Monday, including one man who he frequently sees walking to work.
"We're trying to find people who are down on their luck," Bittick said. "We'll be doing this throughout the week."
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
Comments