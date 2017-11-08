News

WVU uses grant for more HIV, hepatitis C testing

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:14 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

WVU Medicine says its Department of Emergency Medicine has been awarded a four-year, $1.375 million grant to identify patients infected with hepatitis C and HIV clinical sites and connect them to care.

The grant comes from Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Frontlines of Communities in the United States program.

According to WVU Medicine, testing is underway in the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Center, the Chestnut Ridge Center's Comprehensive Opioid Addiction Treatment Clinic, WVU Student Health and in its two Morgantown-based urgent care centers.

Dr. Ian Martin, department chair, says they used their expertise and infrastructure to win the grant and have increased their testing by more than 5,000 percent.

Hepatitis C attacks the liver.

HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, causes AIDS.

Both can be spread by people sharing needles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Toms excited to be re-elected

    Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms credits hard work, support for winning re-election without a runoff Tuesday night. Toms defeated former mayor Chuck Shaheen and former public works director Joe Musselwhite.

Toms excited to be re-elected

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected
Coat collection warms hearts 0:51

Coat collection warms hearts
Houston unveils new school bus facility 1:04

Houston unveils new school bus facility

View More Video