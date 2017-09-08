Iowa nonprofit to construct $6M behavioral health campus

An organization that offers mental health services for children has announced plans for a new $6 million behavioral health campus in western Iowa.
Officials with the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services announced the plans Thursday. The organization says the new site in Sioux City will be completed in three phases over the next four years.
The Sioux City Journal reports the nonprofit has struggled to maintain and upgrade aging infrastructure on its main campus, where some portions were built in 1913.
The organization's CEO, Art Silva, says leaders wanted a new location that would be more cost effective and offer a more "campus-like" setting.
About $3 million has been raised, including a $350,000 grant from Tyson Foods.
Comments