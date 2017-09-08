Delaware city struggles as a gun plague afflicts its youth

ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this July 27, 2017 photo, Maria Williams stands on her front porch in Wilmington, Del., the day after her teenage son and daughter were shot and wounded while standing on the same porch. As she took cover inside and heard her kids' screams, "All I could think of was, 'I'm not losing another child,'" Williams recalled. Her 18-year-old stepson had been gunned down two years before, another victim of Wilmington's plague of teens shooting teens. His shooter was 17. Patrick Semansky AP Photo