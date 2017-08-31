News

Chinese charged over botched medical procedure in Sydney

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 6:38 AM

SYDNEY

Officials say a Chinese woman with no Australian medical license has been arrested for administering an anesthetic to a customer at a Sydney beauty salon who then suffered cardiac arrest.

They said the woman, Shao Jie, was charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger the life of the customer during the breast procedure Wednesday at the Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic. She faces a possible penalty of 20 years in jail.

The customer, Jean Huang, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The prosecutor told the court Shao had admitted in a police interview that she had administered an anesthetic despite not being a licensed medical practitioner in Australia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 0:38

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia
Man held accused at bay 2:06

Man held accused at bay
Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

View More Video