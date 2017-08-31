US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia

In this July 9, 2015, photo, provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., human T cells belonging to cancer patients arrive at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s Morris Plains, N.J., facility. The Food and Drug Administration

FDA) approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients’ own blood cells into an army of leukemia-fighting assassins. Manufacturer Novartis will create those turbocharged cells in this facility and ship them back to hospitals to infuse into patients.