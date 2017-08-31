Officers receive training to better respond to crises

News

August 31, 2017

WHEELING, W.Va.

A training program is teaching West Virginia officers how to respond to mental illness and crisis.

WTRF-TV reports the weeklong Crisis Intervention Training program is a partnership between Mental Health America and Youth Service Systems. The training will cover PTSD, the Autism spectrum, depression, anxiety and suicide.

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says he wants his officers to know how to de-escalate or diffuse those situations, and recommend resources.

Schwertfeger's goal is to have Wheeling police officers teach the courses and to have a specialized unit that will handle these types of calls.

