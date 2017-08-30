Chicago police superintendent undergoes transplant surgery

In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, smiles as he leaves a press conference in Chicago, acknowledging a reporter who wished him well for his kidney transplant surgery scheduled for Wednesday. Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he has battled for decades a potentially life-threatening inflammation of his kidneys and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. Johnson's 25-year-old son is donating one of his kidneys to his father. Sun Times via AP Rich Hein