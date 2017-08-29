News

Orangutan that loved 'Price is Right' dies at Ohio zoo

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017

TOLEDO, Ohio

An Ohio zoo is mourning the death of a 45-year-old orangutan that enjoyed interacting with children while on public view and watching recordings of football and "The Price Is Right" during private time.

The Blade newspaper reports the primate named J.J. died Saturday when the Toledo Zoo put the orangutan under anesthesia to determine whether more could be done to treat the animal's heart disease and declining health.

J.J. was the oldest male orangutan in captivity in North America, having surpassed the typical life expectancy by a decade.

Longtime keeper Suzanne Husband says staff spoiled the aging primate with the animal's favored foods and activities. They set a computer to play YouTube videos of J.J.'s favorite game show, but only older episodes, because the animal preferred when Bob Barker was the host.

