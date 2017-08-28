The Latest: Officials: Water release won't swell bayou more

More Videos 2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:55 Lamb excited about his Mercer team 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:34 Leadership, depth continue to grow for Mercer defense 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

