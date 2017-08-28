News

Grandparents, granddaughter escape serious injury in fire

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:18 AM

COVENTRY, R.I.

Officials say a couple and their granddaughter escaped a fire that severely damaged a Rhode Island home without serious injuries.

An investigator for the state fire marshal told WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2vu21Jk ) the grandparents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the fire Sunday in Coventry. He said the granddaughter was treated at a children's hospital and released.

The investigator says the fire was likely caused by careless disposal of smoking material. The home is considered a total loss.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies
Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon
Quick tour of I-75 construction 2:05

Quick tour of I-75 construction

View More Video