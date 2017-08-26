News

Cops plan ice bucket challenge with family of man behind it

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:44 PM

BEVERLY, Mass.

Police in the hometown of the man who inspired the ice bucket challenge plan to host one with his family.

Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur says officers and Pete Frates' family will take the challenge Sunday. The department is challenging other officers, firefighters, emergency workers and t public to participate.

Frates inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $220 million for Lou Gehrig's disease research since 2014.

The Massachusetts native and former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

During the challenge, participants dump buckets of ice water over their heads and challenge others to do the same to promote ALS awareness and encourage donations.

