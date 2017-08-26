Transgender troops call ban step backward for civil rights

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2015 file photo, Capt. Jennifer Peace holds a flag as she stands for a photo near her home in Spanaway, Wash. Peace has been been deployed around the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan. When an officer suggested she leave the military rather than deal with the fallout of being a transgender soldier, Peace was taken aback. "I couldn't believe he said that. I've been in the military for 11 years. It's everything to me. It's what I do. It's as much a part of me as anything else." The News Tribune via AP, File Drew Perine