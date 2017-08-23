News

Oregon state senator Winters says she has cancer

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:16 PM

SALEM, Ore.

Oregon state senator and veteran politician Jackie Winters says she has a small cancerous tumor in her right lung and that she has been responding well to treatment.

Winters said she will continue working as state senator and plans on seeking re-election in 2018. She said she developed a cough near the end of the 2017 legislative session, which ran through early July, and had it checked out. She said Wednesday it is localized and curable.

An African-American Republican, Winters was first elected to the Legislature as a representative in 1998. Her senatorial district is in the Salem area. She was first elected state senator in 2002.

