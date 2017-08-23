News

Boston zoo euthanizes giraffe after health declines

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 2:19 AM

BOSTON

Officials at a Boston zoo say an 18-year-old giraffe has been euthanized after treatment failed to improve his declining health.

The Masai giraffe, named Beau, had been treated for a variety of issues in previous years and was not on display at the Franklin Park Zoo this season because of his poor health. Zoo staff said they decided Tuesday to euthanize him for "quality of life reasons."

The giraffe had lived at the zoo since 1999 and had six offspring, including 1-year-old Amari, who still lives at the zoo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage
2:33

"We couldn't even breathe," says rescuer who helped pull woman from fire
1:45

"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

View More Video